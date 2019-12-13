Feb. 22, 1939 — Dec. 9, 2019

GLENS FALLS — Jeanne O. DeLong, 80, of Davis Street, passed away after a long illness Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 with her longtime companion, Armando Arevalo by her side.

Born Feb. 22, 1939 in Whiston, England, she was the daughter of the late Ethel Violet (Booth) and Thomas Gaskell.

Jeanne was a legal secretary and most recently a judicial secretary with the Village of South Glens Falls.

She was a very good dancer and also enjoyed playing duplicate bridge, tennis, and fishing, both freshwater and saltwater.

In addition to her parents, Jeanne was predeceased by her twin sister, Joyce Booth (Gaskell) Tsouros; Aunt Bertha “Bea” and Uncle Frank Anders; and her cousin, Lynne B. (Anders) Pingeton.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Elizabeth (Herschleb) Heathcote; longtime companion, Armando Arevalo; nieces, Shandy B. Page (David), Savanah Page, and Jennifer Tsouros; and two cousins, Adrian and Neil Anders.

A graveside ceremony was private at Pine View Cemetery.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the staff at the Glens Falls Center West Wing.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.