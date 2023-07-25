March 14, 1936—July 14, 2023

INDIAN LAKE — Jeanne L. (Bordeaux) Gerber, 87, of Deer Path Trail, passed away peacefully Friday afternoon, July 14, 2023, at her home with her loving husband at her side.

Born on March 14, 1936, in Montague, MA, she was the daughter of the late Lionel and Marion (Welcome) Bordeaux. She was the oldest of their nine children.

She married the love of her life, Norman E. Gerber, on Aug. 27, 1955. They shared 67 years of marriage.

Her many enjoyments included her family, being the loudest cheerleader at her husband’s football games, crossword puzzles, sewing, making quilts, belonging to the Indian Lake crafters, any activity she could do outside; swimming, hiking, skiing, etc.

The family moved several times due to Norman’s coaching job changes. Jeanne was the glue that kept it all together through the discomfort of the family’s uprooting and the normal growing pains of six children. She was at once financial manager, mover, logistician, psychologist and academic tutor but most importantly a great mom and friend.

Jeanne and Norman retired to their cherished Indian Lake cabin in 1998.

Jeanne was predeceased by her parents as well as sisters: Betty Kellyhouse and Linda Evans.

Survivors include her husband, Norman Gerber; daughters: Fay Gerber, Lynn McAdams (Brian) and Mary Sivalia (Jon); sons: Michael (Erica), James and Jonathan; 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters: Janice Fuller, Lori Bastarache and Bonnie Root; her brothers: David, Alan and Denis; many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call Saturday, July 29, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Miller Funeral Home, 6357 state Route 30, Indian Lake.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on the same day at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, Indian Lake with Rev. Philip Allen, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jeanne’s memory may be directed to your local hospice, or the American Cancer Society.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.