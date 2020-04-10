Jeanne H. Sherman

Aug. 14, 1926 — April 7, 2020
CLARKS MILLS — Jeanne (Buckbee) Sherman, passed away peacefully April 7, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital in Saratoga Springs.
Born Aug. 14, 1926 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Albert (Buck) and Verna Cronin Buckbee. She was a sister to the late Ray Buckbee of Glens Falls, and was the beloved wife of the late John M. Sherman of Clarks Mills.
She is survived by her son, John A. Sherman, of Rochester; her daughter, Joy Sherman Mollnow (Paul) of East Greenwich; two grandchildren, John W. Sherman of Mexico, New York and Emily Mollnow Stafford (Casey) of East Greenwich; two great grandchildren, Aidan and Skylar. She is also survived by her dear friend Grace Sherman and many nieces and nephews.
Jeanne was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in both Schuylerville and Greenwich for over 60 years. During World War II she worked at the U.S. Army run facility at Lake Placid entertaining the Army troops there while recuperating. She was a Den Leader for the Cub Scouts and supported the Girl Scouts for her granddaughter. Her passion included many hobbies such as painting, crocheting and knitting, working for many years at the Anything Goes craft store in Hudson Falls. Up until recently she was still knitting hats and gloves for needy children in area schools. She was also recognized for making lap blankets for the veterans at the VA Hospital in Albany.
A service is being planned for a later date at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Sarartoga where she will be laid to rest with her husband of more than 60 years.
The family would especially like to thank the Nurses and Staff on D1 & D2, Dr. Bell and Dr. Otto for their care and support that went above and beyond in Jeanne’s care. We would also like to thank Lisa at “Happy to Help” for all she did to help us keep Jeanne in her home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY 12871.
Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com
