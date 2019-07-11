May 16, 1934 — July 4, 2019
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Jeanne E. Jones, 85, of South Glens Falls, passed into eternal life on Thursday, July 4, 2019.
She was born on May 16, 1934 to Stella Provost and Benjamin Rogers in Whitehall.
Jeanne was a successful real estate broker who owned and operated Jean’s Realty for more than three decades. After retiring from real estate, her compassionate spirit flourished during her second career as a home health care aide, where she focused on helping brain injured clients.
She loved going to the racetrack and eventually owned two racehorses, Shannon’s Breeze and Broadway Paul (B.P.). Her nurturing spirit transcended from her children, grandchildren and clients to her horses, even in their retirement. She would venture to the barn twice daily to care for her horse, B.P., where she found purpose, peace and happiness. Jeanne had a history of rescuing dogs and cats, as well as feeding and watching wildlife.
She possessed a fierce competitiveness and was entertaining to watch when playing BINGO, Scrabble and her favorite card game, Pitch. She was a wonderful cook and had a natural green thumb.
Her legacy will be the mix of lovingness she possessed, along with the sense of true grit and determination. Jeanne lived life to the fullest and will be sorely missed.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son-in-law, Joel Fisk; her brothers, Lloyd and Junior Rogers; her stepbrother, Daniel Fraser; and sister, June Rogers.
Surviving are her two daughters, Shelly (Phil) Lindsey of South Glens Falls and Sherry Fisk (companion Robert Lane) of Livingston Manor, whom she cherished; also surviving are her four beloved grandchildren, Lindsay Fisk (partner, Mark Bascom) of Salem, Jessica Fisk of Chestnut Hill, Pennsylvania, Sarah Lindsey of Columbus, Ohio and Nicholas Lindsey of South Glens Falls; her brother, Donald Rogers of Whitehall; her stepsister, Linda (George) McIntyre of Hampton; and cousin, Patricia Provost of Whitehall.
All services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
The family would like to thank cardiologist Dr. Jonathan DeSantis and Dr. Edward Bennett, thoracic surgeon for their exceptional medical care. Also Gary Bombard, Jean’s neighbor, for all the help he’s given maintaining her property; as well as friends and family at the barn for helping take care of B.P. during mom’s recent hospitalization. Finally, Paul Dietrich of Carleton Funeral Home, for his compassionate guidance during our time of loss.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation or volunteering at a local animal rescue facility.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
