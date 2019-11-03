Aug. 30, 1930 — Nov. 1, 2019
HUDSON FALLS — Jeanne A. (LaFay) Reed, 89, of Hudson Falls, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at the Glens Falls Hospital.
Born on Aug. 30, 1930 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late J. Ernest and Lorraine (Roiro) LaFay.
At the age of 15, Jeanne graduated from Hudson Falls High School and then continued her education at St. Rose College in Albany. Prior to her graduation, Jeanne married Frederick “Bud” Reed on Sept. 3, 1949 at St. Paul’s Church in Hudson Falls. He passed away on May 17, 2000, after 50 wonderful years of marriage.
Jeanne’s first job was working as a bookkeeper for First National Bank in Hudson Falls, in which she jokingly called herself “a bookie in a bank.” When her husband, Bud, got a job working in the Granville School District, they moved to Granville. Jeanne and her husband lived there until his death in 2000. While there, she was employed as executive secretary to the vice president of Telescope furniture, and nights, Jeanne attended nursing school at Adirondack Community College.
After graduating from ACC with a nursing degree, Jeanne began her long career as a cardiac nurse at the Glens Falls Hospital, retiring in 2007 after 37 years. She loved her job. Jeanne enjoyed her friends at work, taking care of patients and also loved taking continuing education classes, where she learned new things in the field of nursing.
Her faith was very important in her life. Jeanne was a communicant of St. Mary’s in Granville, where she prepared children for First Communion, was a Eucharistic minister and a lector at Mass. She also had a prayer group in her home in Granville and was part of a prison ministry with Father Jim Hayes at Comstock Correctional Facility. While living in Hudson Falls, she was a communicant at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church. For a time, Jeanne was also sacristan at St. Alphonsus Church for noon Mass. She was a member of the Third Order of Franciscans at Sienna College, Catholic Daughter of Americas and the Glens Falls Hospital Guild.
Jeanne was a world traveler, having gone to Europe, Asia, Australia and Africa several times. She loved to travel with her friends and see the world. Jeanne lived a long full life filled with fun and adventure.
Besides her parents and husband, Jeanne was predeceased by her daughter, Lorrie Reed, who passed away in 1981; her daughter-in-law, Mary Reed; and her brothers, Joseph LaFay and James LaFay.
Survivors include her son, Edward Newell Reed and his wife, Tammy Zaiko- Reed of Saratoga Springs; her grandson, Andrew Edward Reed of Saratoga Springs; her brothers, John LaFay, and his wife, Ellen, of Hudson Falls and Michael LaFay and his wife, Beverly, of LaPorte, Indiana; her sister-in-law, Elaine LaFay of New Castle, Pennsylvania; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church on the park in Hudson Falls.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church in Hudson Falls.
The Rite of Committal will follow at St. Paul’s Cemetery in the town of Kingsbury, where Jeanne will be laid to rest next to her husband and daughter.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff on 3 West and Tower 6 at the Glens Falls Hospital. They also send a special thanks to Dr. Amy Hogan Moulton, Elaine Williams, PA and the dialysis staff for the wonderful care and compassion given to Jeanne and her family.
Memorial donations in Jeanne’s memory may be made to St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church, 11 Wall St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839; or the charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome@gmail.com.
