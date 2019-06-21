{{featured_button_text}}
Jeanette P. Stone

October 27, 1940—June 18, 2019

WARRENSBURG — Jeanette P. Stone, 78, of Marion Avenue, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital following a brief illness.

Born Oct. 27, 1940 in Chestertown, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Eleanor (Holcomb) Cooper.

She was a lifelong resident of the area and a longtime member of the Warrensburg First United Methodist Church. She took great joy in volunteering her time with North Country Ministries.

She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her beloved husband, Raymond “Art” Stone and an infant daughter, Christine.

She is survived by her daughters, Jean Stone of Warrensburg, Marjorie of Warrensburg, Julia Macfarlane and her husband, George of Warrensburg; a son, Clarence Stone of Day. She also leaves behind 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Friends may call on Jeanette’s family from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 24, at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences, and directions.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Jeanette P. Stone
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments