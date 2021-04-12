Jeanette A. Nolan

She enjoyed many crafts during those early years; everything from ceramics to crocheting, making many items for family and friends through the years. She loved to “shop till you drop” and could spot a bargain a mile away. In her later years, she enjoyed going to casinos and taking cruises. She moved to Florida in 2001, where she was a frequent patron of the local VFW. She enjoyed many happy years there with her numerous friends and family. All who knew Jeanette will remember her as a fun, loving person with a great sense of humor who knew how to have a good time. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.