March 5, 1934—April 9, 2021
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Jeanette A. Nolan, 87, formerly of South Glens Falls, died peacefully on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Home of the Good Shepherd Memory Care, Saratoga Springs.
Born March 5, 1934 in Fort Edward she was the daughter of the late Delmar and Pauline (LaPoint) Rabine.
Jeanette married John C. Nolan on August 11, 1956 and together they raised their four children in South Glens Falls, where she was a dedicated and active stay-at-home mom and childcare provider.
She enjoyed many crafts during those early years; everything from ceramics to crocheting, making many items for family and friends through the years. She loved to “shop till you drop” and could spot a bargain a mile away. In her later years, she enjoyed going to casinos and taking cruises. She moved to Florida in 2001, where she was a frequent patron of the local VFW. She enjoyed many happy years there with her numerous friends and family. All who knew Jeanette will remember her as a fun, loving person with a great sense of humor who knew how to have a good time. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Jeanette was a faithful Roman Catholic and communicant of St. Michael the Archangel Church in South Glens Falls.
In addition to her parents, Jeanette was predeceased by her husband of 38 years, John C. Nolan; her sons: Joseph Nolan, John Nolan (Kathleen); brothers: Leo (Mickey) Rabine, Randolph (Zaba) Rabine, Paul (Rocky) Rabine, Harold (Tom) Rabine, Robert (Bobby Joe) Rabine, Donald (Corny) Rabine; sisters: Betty Hayward, Marie Haley, and Geraldine (Pesty) Fields.
Left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Susan Ogden (Melvin) of South Glens Falls, and “favorite” daughter Deborah Nolan of Queensbury; daughter-in-law, JoAnn Cummings; brother, Sylvester (Sly) Rabine; baby sister, Lorraine A. Davidson; sister-in-law, Jeanne Nolan; grandchildren, Sean Nolan (Peyton), Ashley Lotich (Keith), Dennis Nolan (Alisha), Kenneth Duncan, Shane Duncan, Christopher McKinney (Danielle); beloved dog, Bella; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends and family may call from 4pm to 6pm on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home 136 Main St. South Glens Falls, NY 12803. Due to Covid regulations only 75 people in the building at one time. Masks and social distancing are required.
A funeral mass will be conducted at 10am on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at St. Michael’s Church 80 Saratoga Ave. South Glens Falls, NY with Rev. Guy A. Childs pastor, officiating. Masks and social distancing are required.
Rite of Committal will follow the mass at St. Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls, NY.
Memorial donation in Jeanette’s memory can be made to the Home of The Good Shepherd Memory Care 390 Church St. Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 or S.P.C.A. of Upstate NY 588 Queensbury Ave. Queensbury, NY 12804, or the Humane Society of the United States 1255 23rd St., NW, Suite 450 Washington, DC 20037.
