December 6, 1932 — July 12, 2019
QUEENSBURY — Born to Helen and William Troup on Dec. 6, 1932 in Haverstraw, Jean attended Haverstraw High School, where her academic accomplishments earned her scholarship to Syracuse University. Jean was not only brilliant but beautiful as well; she was voted “most attractive” in her class.
While at Syracuse, Jean met and married the love of her life, Edward “Pug” Smith. Married in May 1954, Jean and Pug shared 65 years of blissful marriage. Together, Jean and Pug raised their three loving children, Nancy (Rich) Porpora, David (Laurie) Smith and Judy (John) Goralski. From these unions, Jean was blessed with four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Nancy and Rich raised Jean’s grandchildren, Kevin (Christen) and Michael (Amber). Kevin and Christen gave Jean her great-grandchildren, Jacob, Aiden and Lucia. Michael and Amber gave Jean Camden, Harper and Rowen.
Judy and John blessed Jean with Madeline (betrothed Kevin) and Eileen. Jean’s sister, Lenore (Tom) Torpey, gave Jean three nieces and a nephew, Tommy (Madeline), Kelley, Katie and Patty (Paul Keller). Jean was predeceased by her loving sister, Helen.
Jean was an adored nursery school teacher for 25 years. Jean was also a literacy volunteer, a volunteer with the Crandall Library and the Queensbury Union Free School District, where she worked with students. She enjoyed tennis, golf, water and alpine skiing, bridge and mahjong. Among Jean’s many talents, her artistic abilities stood out.
We all rejoice in Jean’s life and her new life with God.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
At Jean’s request, there are no calling hours scheduled.
Jean’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at the Home of the Good Shepherd in Moreau and Dr. William Borgos, for the loving care they gave to Jean.
Friends and family are invited to celebrate Jean’s life and enjoy some light refreshments from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at The Glen at Hiland Meadows, 29 Longview Drive, Queensbury.
A graveside service to celebrate her life will be conducted in Pine View Cemetery at the convenience of her family.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.
