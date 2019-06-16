March 1, 1949 — June 9, 2019
BOLTON LANDING — Jean Sellers, 70, a resident of Bolton Landing, passed away at her home unexpectedly, on Sunday, June 9, 2019.
She was born on March 1, 1949 in Glasgow, Scotland and was the daughter of the late Christopher and Jessie (McInnes) Hannah.
In 1971, Jean moved from Scotland to Dumont, New Jersey, where she worked as a nannie and met the love of her life, Richard Sellers, who she married in 1973.
They traveled together and vacationed in the Adirondacks where, in 1990, they moved to Bolton Landing. She worked at The Sagamore resort for more than 10 years, retiring to become a homemaker and spend time with her grandchildren.
Jean enjoyed shopping, her daily walks and was well-known for her annual garage sale.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by husband, Richard Everett Sellers who passed away on July 13, 2007; two sisters, Catherine LeFevre and Agnes Hannah and two brothers, Jack Hannah and Christopher Hannah.
Survivors include her daughter, Victoria J. Daken (Timothy) of Bolton Landing; two grandchildren, Ian and Hannah Daken of Bolton Landing; one sister, Elizabeth Hannah and her significant other, Barrie Hudson of England; two brothers, Raymond Hannah (Sandra) of Glasgow, Scotland, William Hannah (Gary Wilson) of Glasgow, Scotland; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours are scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 23, at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.
Funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to SPCA of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.
For those who wish, a special remembrance may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.