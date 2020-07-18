Jean Santoro

Jean was a lover of life and she was so much more. She was beautiful inside and out. She was a singer, a painter, a writer, a great friend, a confidant, an advisor, a world traveler, a humanitarian, a strong and independent woman, a proud Brooklynite and a fierce and loving mother. Her family was her life, including her extended family, the family she married into and the family of friends she made throughout the years.

She made everyone feel as if they were the most important thing in the world. She loved to smile and laugh and appreciated everyone she met. People liked her because of her spunk and zest for life. If you were lucky enough to go to a music event or theatre with her, you would witness someone who truly appreciated the talent in front of her, especially her nephew, Tony DeSare.

She loved all kinds of music, from Frank Sinatra to the Grateful Dead. Meeting the drummer, Mickey Hart, at age 80 was one of her proudest moments. And could she ever sing! She relished performing for people. It was her joy. She recently said, “Music is my medicine.”