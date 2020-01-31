Jean Sager Underhill, wife of the late John G. Underhill of Slingerlands, died peacefully on Tuesday evening, Jan. 28, 2020, at Teresian House. Jean was born in Albany on Nov. 3, 1922 to Howard and Edna Sager. Jean had a happy childhood on Edgewood Avenue and attended the Albany Academy for Girls where she met her future husband, John Underhill, at the Boys’ Academy. Jean’s mother always said that the two met “under the apple tree” at age 4, but it was high school when they really fell for each other. They were high school sweethearts, and when WWII came, they decided to marry before John went off to train in the Air Force. They were married in Jean’s parent’s living room in 1943. Jean always said all she wanted was to be a wife and mother, so when John came home from the war they began their family. They adopted Laurie and Jeffrey, and were surprised and delighted when Douglas came along. The family spent every summer together in the Adirondacks, first at Lewey Lake, and then at Lake George. Jean was a lifelong member of the Albany Country Club, where she played golf and and loved to attend parties and dinners with John. In retirement Jean and John enjoyed traveling and spending winters in their condo in Florida. As long as they were together, they were happy. Jean never lost her childlike appreciation for fun and play. Her quirky remarks, love for laughter, and creative and whimsical generosity brought much joy to her family and friends.