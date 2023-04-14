SCHROON LAKE/ROCHESTER—Jean S. Williford passed away peacefully on April 12, 2023 at St. John’s Nursing Home, Rochester, NY, at age 93, from complications of Alzheimer’s Disease. Predeceased by her parents, Clifton and Frances Stowell, beloved husband of 68 years, James W. Williford, infant son, Douglas James, brother, Fred Welch and her daughter-in-law, Jacqueline Williford. Survived by her daughter, Denise Brown of Sterling VA; and son, Dr. Daniel J. Williford of Schroon Lake; grandchildren: Dr. Sara Williford (Dr. Matt Kennedy) of Bedford, MA, Andrew Bearce of Sterling, VA, Daniel S. Williford, Esq. (Stephanie) of Pittsford, NY, and Derrick Brown (Stephanie) of Bristow, VA; great-grandchildren: EJ and Luca Kennedy, Conor, Chase, and Rae Williford; sisters-in-law: Pauline Welch of Bridport, VT, Betty Williford of Melbourne, FL, and Frances Williford of Schroon Lake; numerous nieces and nephews.

Jean was born and raised in Schroon Lake and was Salutatorian of her class at Schroon Lake Central School. She was very active in school with acting and singing in stage productions. Jean also worked summers at the Sugar Bowl.

She enrolled at Plattsburgh State Teacher’s College where she completed three years before taking a nine year hiatus to join Jim in marriage, start their family, and continue their lifelong love affair.

Jean was devoted to her family and provided a loving, nurturing home life. In 1960, Jean went back to complete her final year of college, graduated with Honors, and began teaching kindergarten in Schroon Lake. She loved teaching and delighted in her classroom kids who were her extended family.

After teaching the second generation of some children, Jean retired in 1985 to join Jim in running their campground, Medcalf Acres. Jean loved to bake and there were always cakes, cookies, pies, brownies in the house. She made beautifully decorated wedding cakes in the early years to help with household expenses and later made pies for sale at the campground.

Jean was a formidable Scrabble player and you could find her winning a game against Jim every day after lunch. She was also a huge fan of the NY Knicks and Yankees with her evening schedule dictated by whatever game was on TV.

In the early 1990’s, Jean and Jim retired and became snowbirds, heading off with their travel trailer each Fall to explore the East coast before settling in Florida for the winter months. Jean particularly enjoyed participating in Jim’s passion for Civil War History and visiting sites where her great-grandfather, George Washington Stowell, fought for the Union Army.

Due to health concerns, Jean and Jim moved to Rochester in 2010 to be closer to family and healthcare. Jean acquired Alzheimer’s and moved to St. John’s Nursing Home in 2017. Although her memory failed her, Jean could always sing most any song and recite every nursery rhyme.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jean’s memory to the St. John’s Foundation, 150 Highland Avenue, Rochester, NY 14620 or to the Alzheimer’s Association (act.alz.org).

Special thanks to the providers and staff at St. John’s who have compassionately cared for Jean. Jean will be laid to rest next to Jim in the Severance Cemetery across the street from her family home in Schroon Lake. Arrangements will be made at the convenience of the family.