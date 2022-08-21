Sept. 16, 1945—Aug. 17, 2022

Jean (Ricard) Davidson died peacefully at home with her family on Aug. 17, 2022. Jean was born on Sept. 16, 1945 in Schenectady NY and graduated from Russell Sage.

She began a career with the NYS Dept. of Labor and Jean and Dave married in December 1968. Dave’s work took them to Somerset, NJ where Jean’s career with NYS morphed into her favorite one — loving mother to Jen and then Meg — a career that lasted until she died.

After 20 years in NJ, the Davidson’s moved to Kansas. Then they lived in Marlborough, MA, New Orleans, and Libertyville, IL. Moving was not her favorite thing, but everywhere they went, close friends were made and “careers” created. No matter where they lived, the family always spent summers at Kathan Kamp on the Great Sacandaga Lake. Summer at the lake was special, so Jean and Dave bought land on Kathan Road. When Dave retired they built the “forever house” on the lake.

Jean is predeceased by her mother, Florence (Mac) Rickard, and her father Donal M. Ricard. She is survived by her husband, Dave; her daughter Jen Davidson of Cambridge, MA; her daughter Meg (Matt) Parillo of Medfield, MA; and her beloved grandchildren: Benjamin and Julia Parillo. She is survived by her brother Donal “Rick” Ricard of Mechanicville; and five nieces and nephews. She also leaves an extraordinary group of friends who loved her almost as dearly as her family did.

The family thanks everyone who took care of Jean — the Saratoga Family Practice, Steve Millington from hospice, and our wonderful aides, Christy Moran and Denise Blanchard. We are profoundly grateful to them.

We ask anyone wishing to commemorate her donate to the Saratoga Center for the Family.

The family will have a “Celebration of Life” in the fall.