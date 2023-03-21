SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Jean R. Morgan, 89, of South Glens Falls, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 19, 2023.
Jean, a mother of three: Roger Morgan (deceased), Heidi Morgan, and Cindy Twiss (Dave), was a retired nurse of over 40 years.
She was passionate about quilting and displaying her work at local quilt shows. She loved travel, church, and spending time with her dear friends and family.
“I’ve lived a wonderful life,” she said. “I’ve met some amazing people and seen so many parts of the world.”
Her love and kindness will always be remembered.
At the family’s request, there will be no calling hours. Services and burial will be private.
Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.
To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.