SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Jean R. Morgan, 89, of South Glens Falls, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Jean, a mother of three: Roger Morgan (deceased), Heidi Morgan, and Cindy Twiss (Dave), was a retired nurse of over 40 years.

She was passionate about quilting and displaying her work at local quilt shows. She loved travel, church, and spending time with her dear friends and family.

“I’ve lived a wonderful life,” she said. “I’ve met some amazing people and seen so many parts of the world.”

Her love and kindness will always be remembered.

At the family’s request, there will be no calling hours. Services and burial will be private.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

