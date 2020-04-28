Jean Patricia 'Pat' Strain
Aug. 4, 1934 — April 26, 2020

FORT EDWARD — Jean Patricia “Pat” Strain, 85, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at her home with her loving family by her side.

Born on Aug. 4, 1934, in Reading, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Edna (King) Moyer. Pat graduated from West Reading High School in 1952.

On Aug. 1, 1953, Pat married Walter “Sonny” Strain in Reading, Pennsylvania.

Pat was an accomplished and talented woman having achieved her private pilot’s license at the age of 16 prior to getting her driver’s license. Over the years, Pat was talented in teaching ceramic classes at her home and became well-known in the Glens Falls area as an accomplished quilter. She was a lifetime member of the Argyle Highland Quilters Guild.

Pat worked for General Electric in data processing in Hudson Falls for 25 years until she retired.

In addition to her parents, Pat was predeceased by her granddaughter, Kara Mandolare.

Left to cherish her memory include her husband of 66 years, Walter; her children, Rick (Pandy) Strain, Mark (Betty Ann) Strain, Cyndi Mandolare, Karen Reynolds, Tricia (Tim) Sheehan; her grandchildren, Christopher (Alyssa), Megan (Justin), Erin, Rexford (Jade), Nicole (Matt) and Benjamin (Megan); 10 great-grandchildren; her sister, Linda (Jeff) Oxenreider; special sister in-law, Shirley Terrio; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorial donations in Pat’s memory can be made to the Highland Quilt Guild, 20 Milton Drive, Greenwich, NY 12834.

Due to the pandemic there will be no calling hours, services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

During Pat’s final days her grandchildren were always by her side taking amazing care of their Grammy.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward. For online condolences and to view Pat’s Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

