June 22, 1934—April 1, 2022

COSSAYUNA — Jean (Milson) Wells, 88, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 1, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family and friends.

Born June 22, 1934 in Uniontown, PA, she was the daughter of the late James and Meriam (Shanaberger) Milson.

Jean was a majorette at Penn State University and graduated with a degree in Child Psychology.

On April 6, 1973 Jean married the love of her life Lael Wells in Soda Springs, ID.

Jean was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and, along with her husband, mentored many young students through the Pathways Worldwide Program.

Jean was a loving wife and homemaker who had a special affinity for all animals. She loved dogs, especially St. Bernards, and often did wildlife and horse rescue. She was also a private pilot and loved flying. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her parents, Jean was predeceased by her son, Stephen Haky, and her brother Walter Milson.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 49 years, Lael Wells; her daughters: Stephanie Georgiana (Lawrence), Amy Calkins (Sonny), and Jenny Wells; as well as many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; and her beloved dog Becky.

At the family’s request there will be no calling hours. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809.

A funeral service will be conducted at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 111 Academy Street, Greenwich, NY 12834.

Interment will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

Memorial donations in Jean’s name can be made to the SPCA of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.