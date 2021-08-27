Jean Marie (Ward) Freebern

She was blessed to have been a part of the late Dick and Helen Murphy family of Hudson Falls from the time she was seven until she met the love of her life, Jesse Freebern. On October 1, 1961 they were married at St. Mary’s Church in Hudson Falls and spent 59 years at each other’s side until Jesse passed away in January 2020. Jean and Jesse built a house and raised five children in the hamlet of Bald Mountain, in Greenwich, NY.

Jean honed her sewing skills at Riley’s Sewing Co. in Greenwich and then became a self-taught seamstress, making clothes for several clients, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was especially proud of the beautiful baptismal outfits she created for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jean was known to be an avid bingo player, loved her scratch-off tickets and playing board and card games. She really looked forward to Wednesday game nights with family and friends, and was always up for a round of UNO, Triominos or Rummikube with her kids or grandkids. Jean’s world revolved around her family, including her special sisters: Mary Alice Murphy and Olive Breault, and many lifelong friends. She loved cooking, baking and experimenting with new recipes and everyone looked forward to her chocolate chip, thumbprint, molasses and snickerdoodle cookies. Jean dedicated many years taking care of not only her own children, but also provided childcare and opened up her home to her siblings, extended family members and neighbors in need. She was happiest when surrounded by family and friends during the holidays, and the many other celebrations and gatherings where she could prepare and share a home-cooked meal with those she loved. Jean enjoyed traveling to some of her favorite destinations such as Hawaii, Las Vegas and Florida with family and friends, and in later years she enjoyed many fun Senior trips with Jesse, daughter Kelly and friends Annie, Ed and Davin. Jean will be truly missed but her memory lives on with us forever.