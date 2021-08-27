Dec. 21, 1943—Aug. 24, 2021
FORT EDWARD — Jean Marie (Ward) Freebern, 77, of Fort Edward, NY, passed away at Albany Medical Center on August 24, 2021, with her family by her side.
Born in Greenwich, NY on December 21, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Albert G. and Ursula (Marceill) Ward. Jean attended St. Mary’s Academy and Hudson Falls High School.
She was blessed to have been a part of the late Dick and Helen Murphy family of Hudson Falls from the time she was seven until she met the love of her life, Jesse Freebern. On October 1, 1961 they were married at St. Mary’s Church in Hudson Falls and spent 59 years at each other’s side until Jesse passed away in January 2020. Jean and Jesse built a house and raised five children in the hamlet of Bald Mountain, in Greenwich, NY.
In addition to raising her children, Jean spent many years waitressing at Mack’s Restaurant in Greenwich and The Dairy Bar, in Schuylerville, as well as McDonald’s in Greenwich, where her grandchildren loved to stop in to get a Happy Meal from Nana. She also worked beside her daughter, Sherri, for years at the Burgoyne Motor Inn in Schuylerville.
Jean honed her sewing skills at Riley’s Sewing Co. in Greenwich and then became a self-taught seamstress, making clothes for several clients, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was especially proud of the beautiful baptismal outfits she created for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jean was known to be an avid bingo player, loved her scratch-off tickets and playing board and card games. She really looked forward to Wednesday game nights with family and friends, and was always up for a round of UNO, Triominos or Rummikube with her kids or grandkids. Jean’s world revolved around her family, including her special sisters: Mary Alice Murphy and Olive Breault, and many lifelong friends. She loved cooking, baking and experimenting with new recipes and everyone looked forward to her chocolate chip, thumbprint, molasses and snickerdoodle cookies. Jean dedicated many years taking care of not only her own children, but also provided childcare and opened up her home to her siblings, extended family members and neighbors in need. She was happiest when surrounded by family and friends during the holidays, and the many other celebrations and gatherings where she could prepare and share a home-cooked meal with those she loved. Jean enjoyed traveling to some of her favorite destinations such as Hawaii, Las Vegas and Florida with family and friends, and in later years she enjoyed many fun Senior trips with Jesse, daughter Kelly and friends Annie, Ed and Davin. Jean will be truly missed but her memory lives on with us forever.
In addition to her parents, Jean was predeceased by her husband C. Jesse Freebern, a daughter, Kim Marie Freebern, brothers Donald and Shearl Ward, and sisters Margaret (Peggy) Wilder and Rhonda Ward. Those left to cherish her memory are siblings: Judy Santa Croce, Betty LaClair, David Ward and Bruce Ward; children: Kelly (Joe) Kapas, Dan (Frannie) Freebern, Tracy (David) Shaw, Sherri (John) Blake and Amy Wittenberg; grandchildren: Joseph, Janos, Elijah, Ryan, Lauren, Abigail, Caroline, Megan, Jesse, Josie and Jacob; four great-grandchildren: Willow, Oliver, Odin and Sophia; and several nieces, nephews, cousins; and friends.
The family would like to thank the frontline workers for all the care and compassion they extended to Jean over the last year.
Visitation will take place Monday, August 30, 2021 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls, NY. For the safety of all, masks are required during visitation hours.
A private interment at Union Cemetery in North Creek will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations in Jean’s name, to the charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.