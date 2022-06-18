Oct. 15, 1928—June 16, 2022

LAKE LUZERNE — Jean Marie Marcotte, 93, of Harris Avenue, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 16, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Villeroy, Quebec, Canada, on Oct. 15, 1928 he joins his beautiful wife of 67 years, Charlene (Andrus) Marcotte in heaven.

Jean was a longtime resident of Lake Luzerne.

His passions in life were his loving wife, his grandbabies, his family, camping, and music. He loved playing music with his family, family gatherings, playing poker with his family, his nightly Manhattan and woodworking. He was a master at the accordion and was known to play along with the harmonica.

Jean loved to build things with his hands and made beautiful birdhouses, dollhouses, lamps and planters. If you wanted something he could build it, just by looking at a picture.

Besides his wife, Jean was also predeceased by his parents, Ovila and Georgiana Marcotte; a son-in-law, Christopher Gattie; as well as one sister and 10 brothers.

Jean is survived by his seven children: Joyanne Gattie, John (Connie), Joel (Anne), Jamie (Dana), Julie Beaupre (Harold), Jean (Brenda), and Jeff (Jenny); Jean was also blessed to have 66 (YES SIXTY SIX) grand, great-grand and great-great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his neighbor, Millie Morey who has always been considered family; and his loving sister-in-law, Carlie Woodard, who is the living angel of our family.

A Celebration of Jean’s Life will be held at 5 p.m., Monday, June 20, 2022 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.

Friends may call from 3-5 p.m., Monday, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

We would like to acknowledge that Dad/Grampa/Papa never would have been able to stay in his home without the care given by his daughters, Joyanne and Julie, his daughter-in-law, Dana and his grandchildren, Jeannine Marie and her husband, Joe Fierro, Desiree Dake, and his little buddy, Charlotte, as well as many other family members who visited when they could. None of this would have been possible without all their contributions.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801, that so graciously helped us near the end. He also had a soft spot for the Shriners Children’s Hospital at www.shrinerschildrens.org.