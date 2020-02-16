Jean-Marie Jensen Crocker

Jean-Marie had many interests, in particular literature, history, music and art. She was a knowledgeable gardener and shared with her husband a love of the natural world. She found pleasure in cooking and sharing meals with friends and family. One of her fondest pastimes was her regular get-togethers with her very dear friends at their Craft Group over the past 50 years.

A devoted mother to her four children, she was active in the pursuits they followed, especially church, Scout work and school activities. In the 1970’s with her husband she was one of the founders of the ecumenical volunteer organization FISH, that for several years provided a variety of social services for the community. She was a member of Bethesda Episcopal Church for 60 years and also was a member of the Saratoga Springs Historical Society, Saratoga County Council of the Arts and SPAC.

Her greatest joy was in the love of her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her son, Denton Winslow Jr., she was also predeceased by Denton, her husband of 66 years; her parents; and her brother, the Rev. Andrew Jensen.