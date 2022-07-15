Jean Marc Lescault

STILLWATER — Jean Marc Lescault, 72, of Route 423, died peacefully on July 11, 2022, in the comfort of his home and with his loving and faithful family at his side.

Born in Chartierville, Quebec, Canada, he was the son of the late Omer and Rita Lescault. Jean Marc grew up in Canada and later moved to the United States. Upon moving to the United States in September 1967, he worked on tobacco farms. Before starting his family and moving to New York, he found his passion in logging while working with his brother Yvon in New Hampshire. Over the years, Jean Marc had the pleasure of working in the woods with several of his brothers, sons, and nephews.

Jean Marc was a self-employed logger in the forest industry for many years. He often worked with the local LUMAC Company during the planning and revitalization of the Luther Forest. He was an all around outdoors-man who enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening and putting around his property on his tractor. Most days you would find him on his tractor, working on his property. He was an avid gardener in his retirement. Jean Marc was seldom not doing something outdoors. The only time you could find him inside was when he would be watching The Price is Right. He was a loving Papere and was the go to babysitter when ever he was needed.

Survivors include his three sons: Jean Marc (Rose) Lescault, Mathieu (Tara) Lescault and Patrick (Kelly) Lescault, all of Stillwater; grandchildren Tayler, Brock, Amber, Blake, Cierra, and Bryce; as well as his siblings: Doris, Yvon, Alain, Eloi, Jean Guy and Paul Andre; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his siblings: Bernard, Germain, Roger, Dolores, Clement, Daniel, Madeline and Rejean.

Jean Marc was surrounded with love from his devoted sons, grandchildren, and extended family. Special thanks to Scott, Albert, Michael, Mark and many more for your love and support.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

