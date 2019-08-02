Sept. 11, 1929 — July 31, 2019
MOREAU — Jean M. Parker, 89, of Moreau passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at home.
Born on Sept. 11, 1929 in Fort Edward, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Lena (Guerin) Henderson.
On Sept. 3, 1950, she married James Parker. They were married for 33 years before he passed away in 1983.
Jean worked for many years as a winder at General Electric before retiring.
She was a member of the Fortsville United Methodist Church. She was an avid New York Mets fan and loved gardening.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, James and Robert Henderson; her sisters, Ruth Willard and Rose Henderson; and her beloved grandson, Adam Kline.
Survivors include her children, David and Mary Lee Parker of Hudson Falls, Sandy and Rick Kline of Johnstown, Nancy and Gordon Hadsell of South Glens Falls, Kathy and Jeff Hughes of Manchester, Tennessee and her adopted son, Don Paddock of North Carolina; 12 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5 at the funeral home.
A graveside service will follow at Union Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward.
Donations in Jean’s name may be made to Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 or the Wounded Warrior Project, 370 7th Ave. Suite 1802, New York, NY 10001.
The family would like to thank the staff at Glens Falls Hospital and Kelly Foley of Hospice for their care and compassion.
Online condolences and floral tributes may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
