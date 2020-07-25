Aug. 28, 1924 — July 22, 2020
GLENS FALLS — Jean M. Murphy, 95, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side.
Born on August 28, 1924 in Fort Ann she was the daughter of the late Francis and Frances (Saville) Lunt.
She graduated from Fort Ann Central School. Jean continued her education getting her degree at Glens Falls Hospital School of Nursing.
Jean married Thomas Murphy in Glens Falls. Tom passed away January 7, 1981.
She worked in the emergency room as a nurse at Glens Falls Hospital for over 30 years.
Jean was always the life of the party earning the moniker Mean Jean the Dancing Machine. She enjoyed going out to dinner enjoying a Manhattan, reading, dancing, having company over sitting on her breezeway, traveling with Halliday tours, having her nightly Amaretto, and especially spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to Jean’s parents and husband, she was predeceased by her son, Gary Murphy; siblings, Bud Lunt, Kenny Lunt, and Ray Lunt; daughter-in-law, Patti Murphy.
Left to cherish her memory include her children, Michael Murphy (Nu Dang) of Thailand, Timothy Murphy (Ginny) of Glens Falls, Bonnie Murphy of Florida, Thomas Murphy (Betty) of Saratoga Springs, Kathleen Murphy (Tom) of Queensbury, Sarah Ramirez of Glens Falls; her grandchildren, Jennifer, Timothy II (Jessica), Tricia (Bill), Brian, Sarah, Molly, Laura, Kristen (Joe), Meghan (Todd), Kaitlin (Mark), Ryan, Brendan, Amanda (Kyle), Alejandro (Jacqueline), Barbara (Edward), Mason (Jessica), Benjamin (Leah); along with 22 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; dear friends, Nancy Lane and Jim Harris.
Friends and family may call from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home 136 Main St. South Glens Falls, NY 12803. Due to the state’s regulations we can only have 50 people or less in the funeral home at a time. We ask that you remain in your car until you are directed in. Masks and social distancing are required.
Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
To view Jean’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
The family would give a special thank you to Dr. William Borgos of Hudson Headwaters Health Network. Also, a special thank you to the nursing care team of Fort Hudson Health System.
Memorial donation’s in Jean’s memory can be made to St. Jude Children Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105-1942 or Wounded Warriors Project 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300 Jacksonville, FL 32256.
