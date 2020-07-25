Aug. 28, 1924 — July 22, 2020

GLENS FALLS — Jean M. Murphy, 95, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side.

Born on August 28, 1924 in Fort Ann she was the daughter of the late Francis and Frances (Saville) Lunt.

She graduated from Fort Ann Central School. Jean continued her education getting her degree at Glens Falls Hospital School of Nursing.

Jean married Thomas Murphy in Glens Falls. Tom passed away January 7, 1981.

She worked in the emergency room as a nurse at Glens Falls Hospital for over 30 years.

Jean was always the life of the party earning the moniker Mean Jean the Dancing Machine. She enjoyed going out to dinner enjoying a Manhattan, reading, dancing, having company over sitting on her breezeway, traveling with Halliday tours, having her nightly Amaretto, and especially spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In addition to Jean’s parents and husband, she was predeceased by her son, Gary Murphy; siblings, Bud Lunt, Kenny Lunt, and Ray Lunt; daughter-in-law, Patti Murphy.