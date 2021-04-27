Jean Louise Rose

Jean was born on January 19, 1924 at her grandparent’s home in Manhattan to the late Alma F. and Charles F. Gaffney. She spent summers with her beloved grandparents John and Henrietta Allcock.

Jean married Harry W. Rose, Jr. on February 3, 1946 and they were married almost 60 wonderful years until his death on January 25, 2005. They worked together at the Sea Breeze Restaurant and Bar and Fishing Station owned by their parents in Wantaugh, NY. They lived in Fort Pierce, FL for 20 years. In later years, they owned and operated Rose’s North River General Store in North River, NY. Upon retirement, they traveled in the United States as well as overseas. Since Henry’s death, Jean has lived with her wonderful daughter Pam and son-in-law, Bill.