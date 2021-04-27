Jan. 19, 1924—Apr. 25, 2021
LAKE LUZERNE—Jean Louise Rose, 97, of Pierpont Rd., passed away Sunday morning, April 25, 2021 at the Granville Center.
Jean was born on January 19, 1924 at her grandparent’s home in Manhattan to the late Alma F. and Charles F. Gaffney. She spent summers with her beloved grandparents John and Henrietta Allcock.
Jean attended Mepham School in North Bellmore, NY. She received a Library Science Certificate from Indian River State College in Fort Pierce, FL. She worked at Woolworth’s, Sperry Gyroscope, Doubleday Books and substitute taught at St. Anastasia School in Fort Pierce, FL.
Jean married Harry W. Rose, Jr. on February 3, 1946 and they were married almost 60 wonderful years until his death on January 25, 2005. They worked together at the Sea Breeze Restaurant and Bar and Fishing Station owned by their parents in Wantaugh, NY. They lived in Fort Pierce, FL for 20 years. In later years, they owned and operated Rose’s North River General Store in North River, NY. Upon retirement, they traveled in the United States as well as overseas. Since Henry’s death, Jean has lived with her wonderful daughter Pam and son-in-law, Bill.
Jean enjoyed reading, knitting, crocheting, crossword puzzles, and spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her husband, Henry Rose; her sister, Patricia Gaffney; a brother-in-law, Robert Rose.
Survivors include her four children: Pamela (William) Wolfe, Jeanne Deitz, Karen (James) Hewke, Henry (Allison) Rose; nine grandchildren: Traci Kingsley, Kara (Michael) Pataki, Michael (Jennifer) Wolfe, Brianna (Alex) Bolger-Schuth, Matthew (Brittany) Deitz, Michelle Oliver, Christopher (Hannah) Hewke, Jacob (Julie) Hewke, Zoe Rose; great grandchildren: Jensen, Sawyer, Michael, William, Bailee, Jordan, Cody, Rowan, Aidan, Lorelei, Mirren, Janine, Elizabeth, Gracelyn; sister-in-law, Jan (Joe) Bals of FL; numerous nieces and nephews.
At Jean’s request, there will be no calling hours.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Church, Indian Lake at the convenience of the family.
Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Indian Lake.
Jean’s family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at the Granville Center for the kindness and care given her while she was a resident there.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com
