April 21, 1928 — Feb. 7, 2020

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Jean L. Gibson 91, formally of Saratoga Springs, passed away on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at the Saratoga Hospital.

Jean was born on April 21, 1928, in Schaghticoke. She was the daughter of the late, Alvin C. and Carrie E. Atwell.

Jean had worked much of her life operating her self-employed home cleaning service. During her spare time she enjoyed shopping, taking day trips as well as attending craft fairs with her daughter-in-law Sharon. Mom or “Gammy” as her grandchildren knew her was very devoted to all of her family and will be greatly missed.

Besides her parents, Jean was predeceased by her husband, William F. McDowell; and brothers, Donald, Edward and Wayne Atwell.

Survivors include her son, William F. McDowell (Sharon) of Saratoga Springs; her grandson, William M. McDowell (Gail) of Ballston Spa; her granddaughter, Kelly Jean Hoyt (Keith) of Charleston, South Carolina; her four great-grand-daughters, Erika and Alyssa McDowell and Holly and Alaina Edwards; in addition to one niece, nephew and several cousins.