April 21, 1928 — Feb. 7, 2020

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Jean L. Gibson 91, formally of Saratoga Springs, passed away on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at the Saratoga Hospital.

Jean was born on April 21, 1928, in Schaghticoke. She was the daughter of the late, Alvin C. and Carrie E. Atwell.

Jean had worked much of her life operating her self-employed home cleaning service. During her spare time she enjoyed shopping, taking day trips as well as attending craft fairs with her daughter-in-law Sharon. Mom or “Gammy” as her grandchildren knew her was very devoted to all of her family and will be greatly missed.

Besides her parents, Jean was predeceased by her husband, William F. McDowell; and brothers, Donald, Edward and Wayne Atwell.

Survivors include her son, William F. McDowell (Sharon) of Saratoga Springs; her grandson, William M. McDowell (Gail) of Ballston Spa; her granddaughter, Kelly Jean Hoyt (Keith) of Charleston, South Carolina; her four great-grand-daughters, Erika and Alyssa McDowell and Holly and Alaina Edwards; in addition to one niece, nephew and several cousins.

The family wishes to thank the staff on C3 at the Saratoga Hospital for the care and attention they provided to her during her final last days, as well as Kate from Hospice and Dr. M. Otto, who both helped us so much during this difficult time.

In addition we would like to add a special thank you to the staff at the “Mansion” in Cambridge, who provided the love, care and kindness during the time Jean resided there. We will be eternally grateful to you all for it.

Burial will be held at the Bay Street Cemetery in Glens Falls, in the spring, at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs (518-584-5373).

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made to the Dementia/Alzheimer’s foundation.

Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.

