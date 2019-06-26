{{featured_button_text}}

May 2, 1936 — June 22, 2019

ELLINGTON, CT — Jean (Foote) Skoglund, born on May 2, 1936 in Granville, to the late Francis and Minerva (Ayers) Foote, went home to be with the Lord, at age 83 on June 22, 2019.

She passed away peacefully at her home in Ellington, Connecticut.

Jean was married to the late Herb Skoglund.

She was preceded in death by her son, Randy Prouty; and sister, Joan Lewis.

Jean is survived by her sons and their wives, Mark and Arlene Prouty of Manchester, Connecticut and Mike and Dixie Prouty of Ellington, Connecticut; brother, Edward Foote of Whitehall; sister, Janis Morgan of South Glens Falls; and her grandchildren, Mechelle (Prouty) Jarvis, Melanie Prouty and Joshua Prouty, all of Ellington, Connecticut.

A celebration of Life will be held at a later time for friends and family to gather.

