Jean Fay Reger

GANSEVOORT — Jean Fay Cruden was born on August 10, 1935. Her loving parents were Walter Cruden, and his beautiful bride, Virgie (Bruso). Jean fondly recalled and told stories about their large extended family growing up in Hudson Falls, NY with her parents and three sisters: Joan Hart (Hank), Jacqui Dunn (Carl), and Sharon McCormick (Pete), with many relatives nearby in Fort Edward, NY.

After graduating, Jean found employment at the First National Bank of Glens Falls. It was here that she met the love of her life, George F. Reger, Jr. They were married on May 29, 1958. They were blessed with three children: James M. Reger, Barbara R. Paradis, and a “surprise” a couple years later, Thomas G. Reger.

George and Jean put hammers in hands and built two wonderful homes together, one in South Glens Falls and the other in Kattskill Bay, on Lake George. These beautiful homes were the focal points of much of their lives and they were grateful to have wonderful neighbors and friends surrounding them.

Jean was an extremely supportive mother. She was patient and understanding with her children, but most importantly, she made them feel unconditionally loved. Her children could not feel any luckier to have had her as their “Mom”. Jean became “Nannie” with the birth of her two grandchildren, Alyssa and Greg Wetmore. She loved them immensely.

Jean and George had great adventures together visiting many of North America’s notable destinations. In addition to travel, they enjoyed boating, dining, and time with good friends. But, as with most fairy tales, things slowly unwound as George slowly fell to Alzheimer’s Disease. Jean’s love and caring devotion for her husband through these years was endless.

On December 31, 2022, Jean Reger passed away, surrounded, and loved deeply by her family. She will be missed terribly, by her children and grandchildren. They are comforted knowing that she lives on in their wonderful memories.

Jim and Tom Reger are forever grateful for their sister Barbara for her selfless devotion to their mother over the years and especially in her final months. All three children would also like to thank Shannon Eustis for the thoughtful and compassionate care given to Jean. Additionally, heartfelt thanks to the professional, caring and responsive staff for care given to Jean during her time at the Wesley Health Care Center on 2 Hathorne and 2 Springs.

Friends may call, Sunday, January 15, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

The funeral service will follow the callings hours, 1:00 p.m., on Sunday, at the funeral home with the Reverend Rich Weihing, Pastor of Hudson Falls United Methodist Church, officiating.

Burial will take place 10:00 a.m., on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Pine View Cemetery in the Town of Queensbury.

In lieu of flowers, the family would suggest a contribution or volunteering with a cause of personal interest.

