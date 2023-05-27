Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

July 3, 1929—May 23, 2023

WHITEHALL — Jean F. (Greenwood) Brown, 93, a lifetime resident of Whitehall, passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 3, 1929 in Whitehall, NY, the daughter of the late John E. Greenwood, Sr. and Charlotte M. (Lamphere) Greenwood.

She was a lifelong member of Notre Dame Des Victories/Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church of Whitehall. She attended Whitehall Central School District. Jean was a past member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit #83.

In her younger years, Jean worked for many local shops. She was employed at the Champlain Spinners Corporation, Troy Shirt Markers, and The Liberty Eatery. She retired from Sherwood Medical in Argyle, NY after many years of employment.

Jean was an avid reader, reading many books, magazines and newspapers. She dedicated time daily to reading scripture and praying for those she loved. She enjoyed puzzles, shopping and vacationing in Maine with her family.

With her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she loved attending sporting events, having tea parties and her annual visit to the Skene Manor at Christmas. Jean was a fan of desserts, but Reese’s peanut butter cups were her favorite. She enjoyed living with her daughter and son-in-law in the country. She very much loved being in the outdoors with her many plants and flowers.

She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Lloyd Harold Brown “Brownie” on Sept. 2, 1950 whom she met while working at the local drug store when he was home on furlough. Together they raised six children. They enjoyed 48 years of marriage until Lloyd’s passing in 1999. Jean was a very devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her family was her life.

Besides her parents and husband, she is predeceased by her son-in-law, Stephen J. Brooks and her son, Timothy E. Brown. She is also predeceased by her siblings: Rose Ross, Evelyn Fredette, and John (Sonny) Greenwood.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Thomas Brown (Christine), Russell Brown (Sherri), Nancy Brooks-Smith (Keven), Judy Brown, Trisha Brown, and Christine Hoagland (Jason). She is survived by seventeen grandchildren: Mandy Brown-Hayes (Anthony), Kerri Munro (Khanti), Ryan Brown (Priscilla), Sara Brown, Heath Ingleston, Jodi Austin (Greg), Stephen M. Brooks, Kaitlin Goodwin (Mark), Ryan Smith, Brendan Smith, Timothy Scribner, Jr., Kelsie Benjamin, Blake Benjamin, Eric Brown (Serina), Lauren Brown (Mike), Joshua Hoagland, and Justin Hoagland. Jean is also survived by her sixteen great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her beloved grand-pets: Lily and Maxx.

Our gratitude extends to the caring people of Whitehall Family Medicine for providing Jean with exceptional care. We would like to thank Elderwood at Ticonderoga for the care and comfort she received in her final days of her life’s journey. A very special thanks to Nancy Brooks-Smith and her husband Keven. The love and care she provided for her mother was selfless and much appreciated by the entire family. Mom was so very thankful and loved her deeply.

As per Jean’s request, there will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church in Whitehall with Father Zachariah Chichester officiating. Burial will immediately follow Mass at Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Whitehall.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jean’s memory to her son’s scholarship: Tim Brown Memorial Award c/o Whitehall Central School, PO Box 29, Whitehall, NY 12887.

Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home, Whitehall, NY.

