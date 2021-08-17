FEEDING HILLS, MA — Jean Elizabeth Potter, 93, passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home, on August 14, 2021 in Feeding Hills, MA, after a decade long battle with Alzheimer’s. Jean was born in Pittsfield, MA, the daughter of the late Arthur R. Peck and Minerva H. Peck.

Jean was predeceased by the love of her life, Bill Potter, who passed away in 2019, after almost 68 years of marriage. Together they single-handedly rebuilt their Victorian home of nearly 60 years, from the inside out.

Jean worked at Big Cross Street School for 25 years, first as a teacher’s aide, later as the much-loved School Secretary. Whenever she was out in the community, former students would come up to say “hi” to Mrs. Potter. She loved her adopted hometown of Glens Falls, and all the Adirondacks had to offer. After retirement, she focused on her family genealogy research, and acted as a Docent at the Chapman Museum.

She enjoyed her crafts, gardening, sewing, reading, hiking, skiing and decorating her home for every holiday. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.