HUDSON FALLS — Jean E. Whittemore of Hudson Falls passed away Sunday evening, July 17, 2022 at The Pines nursing home in Glens Falls.

Born on February 10, 1932 in Schuylerville, NY, she was the daughter of the late Dennis and Bessie (Hurd) Bellinger.

Jean was a longtime area resident and a graduate of Hudson Falls High School. On June 19, 1949, she married Raymond Walter Whittemore at the St. Mary’s Church Rectory in Hudson Falls. They enjoyed 64 years of marriage until his passing on September 11, 2013.

Jean loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and would do anything for them. She was known for her love of all people and for being very social, making friends wherever she went. Jean loved to dance. Jean twirled every day that she could and especially loved to move around the dance floor with her husband. She will be fondly remembered for her amazing meals and baked treats that were always shared and appreciated by her family and friends.

Jean is survived by her five children: Lawrence (Tawn) Whittemore, Linda Piper and her significant other, William Marshman, Phyllis (John) Jarvis, Dean Whittemore and his significant other, Rosemarie Mallaney and Debra Jelley and her significant other, Chris Gifford; her grandchildren: Amy (Jim) Ryan, Joey (Dawn) Piper, Michael Jarvis, Jessica Shorter and Gavin Jelley; her great-grandchildren: Zoe and Teagan, Antonio, Jackson, Everleigh and Jameson, Connor, Cooper, Devin, Jordon, DeAnna and Damien.

A graveside service at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery will be held at the convenience of family.

The family suggests that memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110.

