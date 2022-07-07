April 16, 1938—July 4, 2022

PORTER CORNERS — Jean E. Duket, 84, of Porter Corners passed away peacefully at her residence on Monday, July 4, 2022 surrounded by family.

Born in Oneonta, NY on April 16, 1938 she was the daughter of the late, Leonard and Katherine (Wright) Murphy and her late, step-mother, Betty Murphy.

On July 15, 1968, Jean married the love of her life, James Duket. This year would have marked their 54th wedding anniversary.

Jean was a very active member of the Middle Grove United Methodist Church for over forty years and was also a member of the Emmaus Community and Zonta International.

She was employed as the Director for Long Term Care at Saratoga Hospital and then as an Administrator of Silver Haven Nursing Home in Schenectady. Jean and Jim spent much time volunteering with Meals on Wheels in Greenfield as well as volunteering for ECHO Food Pantry in Rock City Falls.

Jean was a talented painter, painting Easter eggs and rocks as a hobby. Her other hobbies include gardening, jigsaw puzzles and reading.

In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her brothers, Leonard (Pat), Jim, Kenny and Brian; her sisters Sharon, Debbie and Marilyn; as well as her half-sister, Grace Mae.

Survivors include her husband James Duket; her children: Bill (Kelly) Duket, of Greenfield Center, Russ (Millie) Duket, of Bradenton, FL; and her former daughter-in-law, Debbie Sylvia Duket, of Baltimore, MD; her grandchildren: Luke (Amanda) Duket, Lauren (Rob) Pulsifer and Tori and Nate Duket; her great-grandchildren: Emma, Max, Dylan, Eloise, Zephyr, Aliyah, Alexa, Abby, Amaya, Abel, Roy, Chaylisa, Izabel, Jeremiah and Makayla; her brothers: Denny, Tim and Earl (Bill).

A casual memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the Middle Grove United Methodist Church, 429 Middle Grove Road, Middle Grove, NY. A reception will follow immediately after the service.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 628 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

Memorial contributions in Jean’s name may be made to the Middle Grove United Methodist Church, PO Box 28, Middle Grove, NY 12850.

