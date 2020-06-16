Sept. 2, 1929 — June 12, 2020
MECHANICVILLE — Mrs. Jean D. Benham, 90 of North Main Street, passed away at Samaritan Hospital, Friday June 12, 2020, due to complications associated with COVID-19. Born in Green Island, Sept. 2, 1929, daughter of the late Christy and Beatrice Clark Volz. A 1946 graduate of Heatly High School, Green Island, she also attended Mildred Elly. Shortly after high school, Jean moved to Mechanicville and married Walter J. Benham. Jean was a communicant of St. Paul’s Catholic Church. Jean was all about her very large and loving family, whose adoration brought her great joy and happiness. In addition, she touched the lives of so many and will be missed by everyone who was blessed to have in their lives. After being very active raising her five children, Jean worked for Tagson’s Paper Co and retired there after 30 years of service.
Jean was predeceased by her husband of 30 years, Walter J. Benham in 1981, her brother James Volz who was very kind and caring to her while she was a young girl, and a 19 day old infant daughter Mary Benham.
Survivors include her five children: Linda (Miguel) Negron, James Benham, Donna (Joe) DeVellis, Barb (Tony) Cuilla, Susan (Tom) Boehlert. Blessed and fortunate to have 15 grandchildren: Paul Woodcock, Carol Marx, Farrah D’Aloia, Mark Negron, Jennifer Alabiso, Alyssa Phelps, Juliana Fuchs, Lauren Cummings, Jeramy Lisky, Joey DeVellis, Jessica Daigneault, Tony Cuilla Jr. Timothy Cuilla, Trenda Vey, Tanya Munger. Jean continued to be even more blessed with 20 great grandchildren. Believe it or not, she could tell you every name of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Jean’s family thanks the entire staff at St. Peter’s Nursing for the wonderful care of our Mother, with special thanks to Sister Mary, Sister Pat, Jamie and Jovel.
A private service will be held at All Saints on the Hudson Church in Stillwater with burial to follow in St. Paul’s Cemetery. Friends are invited to attend the committal service at St. Paul’s Cemetery at approximately noon on Monday practicing social distancing.
Following the committal service, please attend the social distancing celebration of life for Jean at 39 West St., Mechanicville.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to either the Mechanicville Fire Dept of the Mechanicville Area Community Services Center, in respectful memory of Jean D. Benham.
During this extremely difficult time, friends are encouraged to visit devito-salvadorefh.com to share condolences, memories or photos they may have of Jean.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.