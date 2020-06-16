MECHANICVILLE — Mrs. Jean D. Benham, 90 of North Main Street, passed away at Samaritan Hospital, Friday June 12, 2020, due to complications associated with COVID-19. Born in Green Island, Sept. 2, 1929, daughter of the late Christy and Beatrice Clark Volz. A 1946 graduate of Heatly High School, Green Island, she also attended Mildred Elly. Shortly after high school, Jean moved to Mechanicville and married Walter J. Benham. Jean was a communicant of St. Paul’s Catholic Church. Jean was all about her very large and loving family, whose adoration brought her great joy and happiness. In addition, she touched the lives of so many and will be missed by everyone who was blessed to have in their lives. After being very active raising her five children, Jean worked for Tagson’s Paper Co and retired there after 30 years of service.