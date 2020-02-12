May 9, 1929 — Feb. 10, 2020
GREENWICH — Jean (Connery) Crozier, 90, a lifelong resident of Greenwich, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
She was born May 9, 1929 in Cambridge, to the late Maurice and Mary Connery.
Jean married the love of her life, Richard F. Crozier on April 9, 1950 and together they had three daughters.
Jean was a long-time employee of Skiff’s Sportswear, working as a cashier for over 10 years before purchasing the business with her husband, Richard and together opened J & R Sportswear, offering a variety of ready-to-wear clothing and specialty pieces for women.
Jean was a devoted mother and cherished friend; she enjoyed the sweeter things in life whether that be indulging in her favorite piece of chocolate or spending quality time with her family.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband, Richard F. Crozier; and daughter, Susie Crozier.
Jean is survived by her loving children, Mary Lea (Jeff) Phillips and Bridget (Steve) Petteys ; grandchildren, Michael Crozier, Nicholas Peters, Scott Gillis, Joshua (Suzanne) Jennings, Zachary (Luelen) Jennings, and Jacob (Mackenzie) Jennings; great-grandchildren Declan, Marshall and Stanley Jennings.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday Feb. 14, at the St. Joseph’s Church, 35 Hill St., Greenwich, with the Rev. Edward Kacerguis officiating.
Internment in the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery will be held at noon immediately following the mass.
There will be no prior calling hours.
Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.
