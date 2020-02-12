May 9, 1929 — Feb. 10, 2020

GREENWICH — Jean (Connery) Crozier, 90, a lifelong resident of Greenwich, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

She was born May 9, 1929 in Cambridge, to the late Maurice and Mary Connery.

Jean married the love of her life, Richard F. Crozier on April 9, 1950 and together they had three daughters.

Jean was a long-time employee of Skiff’s Sportswear, working as a cashier for over 10 years before purchasing the business with her husband, Richard and together opened J & R Sportswear, offering a variety of ready-to-wear clothing and specialty pieces for women.

Jean was a devoted mother and cherished friend; she enjoyed the sweeter things in life whether that be indulging in her favorite piece of chocolate or spending quality time with her family.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband, Richard F. Crozier; and daughter, Susie Crozier.