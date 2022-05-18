April 10, 1934—May 15, 2022

GLENS FALLS — Jean Collins McGregor Kelleher left her earthly home on May 15, 2022, taking with her many unforgettable memories, some bittersweet and some delightful treasures. They shaped who she was. So many loved ones touched her heart and made her trip in life a beautiful adventure.

Jean Ida Collins was born April 10, 1934, to the late Myrtle and Allen Collins. She was their 7th child and 2nd girl. Jean was born in Kingsbury but grew up in Glens Falls. Jean attended Abraham Wing School where she earned an American Legion Award for 8th grade girl. She graduated from Glens Falls High School in 1951, earning her Honor Society pin at graduation. She was also awarded an American Legion ribbon for the best essay history: “The 6 Most Outstanding Presidential Elections.”

In 1953 she graduated from SUNY Cobleskill with an A.A.S. degree and Orange Key. Her oldest brother, Homer, helped her parents send her to college. She was an Alpha Sigma Delta and Theta Gamma Sweetheart and her future husband was campus king. In 1955 she married her college sweetheart, Peter McGregor, and they were blessed with four precious children.

In 1982 Peter died tragically, leaving the family shattered. Grandma said you have four good reasons to go on, and with love and support, we survived. In 1986, Jean remarried David Kelleher, who was also widowed and recovering from a happy marriage to Margaret Kelleher. They had three loving children and two granddaughters. After we all adjusted, life was good and family times returned.

In 2012 we lost Dave tragically to cancer. Dave showed much strength, faith, and humor during a three-year battle. He left us trying to follow his example to go on.

In 1995 Jean retired from Bell Atlantic after working 37 years for the company. She called it her dream job and had many friends there. Jean was Telephone Pioneer of the year in 1983. The Pioneers staged fashion shows where the profits went to local children with serious health problems. During retirement Jean working at Glens Falls Hospital as a sitter where she met many dedicated people.

Jean taught church school at the Church of the Messiah and helped put on several Christmas pageants. She loved writing poetry, her union, the C.W.A., politics, Red Sox, making poetic posters for people at the special time in their life, swimming in her backyard pool early a.m. into the fall, making fudge, spending time with all her family and extended family.

Besides her parents, Jean was predeceased by her first spouse, Peter McGregor; her second spouse, David Kelleher; her son, Brian McGregor; as well as many brothers, sisters, nephews and nieces.

Jean is survived by her first marriage by son Bruce and daughter-in-law Mary Ann McGregor; son, Brett McGregor; daughter, Pam and son-in-law Alex Labrum; grandsons: Jared and Brandon Labrum. Through her second marriage she is survived by son, Dan (Sue) Kelleher; daughter Colleen (Scott) Cushing and daughter, Kathy Smith; granddaughter Jackie (Scott) Cordell and Cassandra (Colin) Donnaruma; and many nephews and nieces whom she loved dearly.

A graveside service will be held 10:00 a.m., on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Union Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

