Sept. 29, 1928—May 6, 2023

NORTH CREEK — Jean Baxter Roush, born Sept. 29, 1928, passed away peacefully on May 6, 2023 in Willsboro, NY at the age of 94.

Jean was a breast cancer survivor who overcame a series of health challenges in the last few years of her life; she will be remembered for her resilience, her bubbly personality, and ability to make people smile. Jean would always extend her hand when she met someone new.

Jean was predeceased by her mother, Rose Darrow, father, Harold Darrow, sister Kay, brother, Aubrey and husbands: George Baxter and Charles Roush.

Born and raised in Ogdensburg NY, graduating from high school in 1942, Jean found her calling to be a nurse. Her career entailed working as an RN at Ellis Hospital, retiring in 1995. Jean worked for some summers as the nurse at Camp Chingachgook, touching many hearts and caring for countless campers.

Jean loved life, and that love brought her many friends in return. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, Our Town Theatre Group, a longtime member of Cronin’s Family Golf Resort and the Backwoods Ski Club at Gore Mountain. Jean golfed and skied into her 80s. George and she jokingly referred to skiing as “their job.”

Jean brightened the lives of others and lived life to the fullest. She is a light that will be missed, but loved forever.

She is survived by her children: Michael, Marta and David Baxter; and by grandchildren: Sarah Baxter, Jeff Baxter, Carl Baxter, Greta Baxter and Max Baxter; and was blessed with six great-grandchildren.

Jean will be interred with her loving husband George at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery on Oct. 6, 2023.

In lieu of flowers, and in support of Jean’s nursing legacy, donations can be made to the American Nurses Foundation in Jean’s name.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga.