May 16, 1947 — July 8, 2020

CORINTH — Jean Anne Ward, 73, of Dorset Drive, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side.

Born on May 16, 1947 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Alan V. and Marjorie (Geary) Lent.

Jean Lent and Frank Ward began dating each other in 1962, and truly were high school sweethearts and best friends when they were married on June 8, 1968 at the Church of the Immaculate Conception of Corinth.

She graduated from Corinth High School in 1965 and from Adirondack Community College in 1967 with an Associates of Arts Degree. She then became an LPN, graduating from Glens Falls Hospital School of Practical Nursing in 1974 and then graduated from the University of the State of New York with an Associates of Science/RN degree in 1979, to become a Registered Nurse.

Jean was employed from 1974 to 1990 at Adirondack Regional Hospital in Corinth, first as an LPN and then an RN in Discharge Planning, Social Services and Utilization Review. She then worked as an RN at Evergreen Health Center in Corinth from 1990 until her retirement in 2005.