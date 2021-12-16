April 3, 1932—Dec. 10, 2021

FREDERICKSBURG, VA — Jean Anne (Kopfman) Schiavi, 89, was gently guided home into the loving arms of our Lord and Savior on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, while peacefully resting at home and surrounded by love.

Jean was predeceased by her beloved husband Robert Edward Schiavi, Sr. and her eldest son, Robert Edward Schiavi, Jr.

Born on April 3, 1932, at home in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of Edward and Violet (Leeman) Kopfman. As one of ten children, Jean closes that chapter in the Kopfman family, as she was predeceased by her parents, and all nine of her siblings, Elsie Wernet (John), Frederick Kopfman (Ruth), Dorothea Kopfman, Edward Kopfman, John Kopfman (Margaret), Harold Kopfman, Gerald Kopfman, Marie Monsees, and Florence Kopfman. We find solace in knowing that she is once again reunited with her husband, son Bob and her family.

To carry on her love of family, life, laughter, and of course shopping, are her children: Michelle Schiavi Cameron (Dick) of Live Oak, FL, Matthew R. Schiavi of Railroad, PA, Marybeth Schiavi Ghinea (Ted) of Fredericksburg, VA, and Christopher R. Schiavi (Michelle) of also Fredericksburg, VA. She is survived by her grandchildren: Justin Daniel Daly, Nichelle Carmela Stock (Nick), Robert E. Schiavi, III (Kaylie), Nino Angelo Ciccone, Michael M. Schiavi, Grace Evelyn Ghinea, Elizabeth Anne Ghinea; her great-grandson, Robert Schiavi; her beloved sister-in-law Eileen Kopfman; her brother-in-law, James Monsees; her sister-in-law, Lee Schiavi; and her many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

While we are heartbroken by our loss, we know she is happy and with those whom she loved and missed very much. Until we are reunited Mom (Nonni), these shoes are for you; we love you more than all the money in the world.

Calling hours will take place Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, from 10to 11 a.m., at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral service will follow with the Rev. Liam Condon, officiating.

A graveside ceremony will be held after the funeral at Warrensburg Cemetery, 110 Hudson St., Warrensburg, NY 12885.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jean’s memory may be made to her church, St. Francis of Assisi Parish, 18825 Fuller Heights Rd., Triangle, VA 22172.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.