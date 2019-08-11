June 16, 1926 — July 28, 2019
ROCHESTER — Jean A. Stratton, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, died July 28, 2019 at 93. She was predeceased by her husband, Rev. Dr. Charles F. Stratton; and infant son, James Andrew. Jean was born in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, raised in Winnipeg, Manitoba and St. Catharines, Ontario, a graduate of Alma College in St. Thomas, Ontario, studied art at Pratt Institute in Brooklyn and worked as an illustrator for Brigdens Limited in Toronto.
After marriage, she served the Presbyterian Church in Iran, working as an art teacher and hospital visitor. She shared a vocation of service and hospitality, supporting her husband’s ministry in congregations in Cornwall-on-Hudson, Ballston Spa, Youngstown and Glens Falls. Jean is remembered for her sparkling charisma, lively curiosity and boundless creativity, expressed in every dimension of her life as an artist, calligrapher, gardener, homemaker and gracious hostess. Proud of her Canadian heritage, loyal to her homeland, she reached across divisions as a peacemaker. An avid reader and student of life, she maintained many interests and was an exceptionally skillful conversationalist. Magnanimous and generous, she cultivated a wide network of relationships with sincere concern for others welfare. She showered grandchildren with affection and attention, and thrived in their company. With joy and gratitude, she offered hospitality to visitors and took delight in welcoming guests to the manse in Youngstown and her Adirondack camp.
Survived by son, David (Wendy) Stratton of Dickinson, Texas; daughters, Anne Stratton and Amelia (Scott) Stratton-Smith of Rochester and Ellen Stratton (Bill Westhafer) of Malvern, Pennsylvania; and four grandchildren, Thomson Westhafer, James (Kara) Westhafer, Jeremy Stratton-Smith and Lydia Stratton-Smith.
A memorial service will be held at the Rochester Presbyterian Home at 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17.
Memorial donations may be sent to The Rochester Presbyterian Home, 256 Thurston Road, Rochester, NY 14619; or WXXI Memorial Gifts, 280 State St., Rochester, NY 14614.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.