Jean A. Barber

WHITEHALL — Jean A. Barber, 85, of Whitehall, NY passed away peacefully in her home on November 18, 2022, surrounded by her family. Jean was the oldest daughter of the late Edward Austin and Adell (Sachs) Austin of Whitehall, NY.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her loving husband of 67 years, Anthony Barber; her brother, Wayne Austin; and her oldest daughter, Janet Jillson.

Jean graduated from Whitehall High School in 1955 and was married to the love of her life just five months later, October 30, 1955. Together they raised five children, while spending time camping, vacationing with friends, and taking part in most community and school sports related events. She was a stay-at-home mom before going on to work for Jumbo's Dairy Bar and her aunt Peg's jewelry store, Sachs Jewelry in Whitehall.

Alongside her husband, Jean spent many years involved in the youth of Whitehall. They ran the Athletic Association and helped coordinate many sports-related events and fundraisers. For many years, they ran "The Hot Dog Wagon" at the Whitehall varsity football games where Jean was well known for her famous hot dog sauce. They used this money to help fund uniforms, jackets, and other athletic equipment. Jean was also involved in the Columbiettes, part of the OLA Church, and worked alongside the members of the Mount Carmel Society for the Italian Festival and parade for many years.

Jean is survived by her sister, Janie (Danny) Dougherty of Fair Haven, VT; and brother, Howard Austin of NJ. She is also survived by her son-in-law, Jay Jillson of Whitehall, NY; and her four children: Anthony (Landy) Barber of Anaheim, CA, Karen (Gary) Mylott of Catskill, NY, Susan (William) Frazier of Fair Haven, VT, Paula (Kevin) Steves of Whitehall, NY; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Jean most of all was a woman of faith and family. She loved spending her free time in her beautiful garden, getting coffee with "the girls," spending time at church adoration, making her Sunday sauce and meatballs and helping others as much as she could. She was a "Grandma" to many outside of her own family!

Family and friends may call from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at the Jillson Funeral Home, 46 William St., Whitehall, NY 12887.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 25, 2022, at the Our Lady of Hope, Roman Catholic Church in Whitehall, with Jean's nephew, Auxiliary Bishop of Archdiocese of San Antonio Michael Boulette officiating. Burial will follow in the Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Whitehall.

In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted in Jean's name to Our Lady of Hope Church, 9 Wheeler Ave., Whitehall, NY 12887 or the Janet Jillson Memorial Golf Tournament, which may be sent to: "The Janet Jillson Memorial Fund," c/o Berkshire Bank, 184 Broadway, Whitehall, NY 12887.

