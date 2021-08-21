Jayne Charles Jay

April 30, 1924—April 20, 2021

PORT WASHINGTON — On Saturday, August 14, 2021, Jayne was laid to rest in the Jay Family Plot in North River, NY attended by family and friends.

Jayne was born and raised in the Washington Heights section of her beloved New York City. At an early age she was identified as a brilliant student and talented writer, garnering many awards and much acclaim.

After graduating from Fordham University with Honors, she went on to Columbia University where she graduated Summa Cum Laude and was one of the few women in her class. She then began her career as an editor and writer for Sadlier Publishing Company in NYC.

Jayne met the love of her life, Frank Peter Jay, while an undergraduate at Fordham University. They married in 1947, and commenced their life journey that lasted 70 years. Together they raised nine children who were the center of their world.

Frank and Jayne resided in Port Washington, NY and summered at their family home in North River, NY. They enjoyed many adventures in their beloved Adirondack Mountains.