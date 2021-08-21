Jayne Charles Jay

April 30, 1924—April 20, 2021
PORT WASHINGTON — On Saturday, August 14, 2021, Jayne was laid to rest in the Jay Family Plot in North River, NY attended by family and friends.
Jayne was born and raised in the Washington Heights section of her beloved New York City. At an early age she was identified as a brilliant student and talented writer, garnering many awards and much acclaim.
After graduating from Fordham University with Honors, she went on to Columbia University where she graduated Summa Cum Laude and was one of the few women in her class. She then began her career as an editor and writer for Sadlier Publishing Company in NYC.
Jayne met the love of her life, Frank Peter Jay, while an undergraduate at Fordham University. They married in 1947, and commenced their life journey that lasted 70 years. Together they raised nine children who were the center of their world.
Frank and Jayne resided in Port Washington, NY and summered at their family home in North River, NY. They enjoyed many adventures in their beloved Adirondack Mountains.
Jayne was an indomitable personality that loved nothing more than her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was a very social woman who loved hosting her “Happy Hour” (“H.H.” as she said) cocktail parties right up to a week before her passing. She was a wonderful cook and an incredible baker. While summering in the Adirondacks she would whip up fresh-picked berry or apple pie at a moment’s notice, to the delight of her family.
Jayne slipped away in her Port Washington home on April 20 just 10 days shy of her 97th birthday. She was surrounded by her closest children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all her loved ones.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.