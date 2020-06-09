Jay Walter Becker

A native New Yorker, he attended the prestigious McBurney School in New York City as a teenager. After graduating high school, he enrolled at the State University of New York at Farmingdale, where, on the very first day of classes, he met the love of his life, Carol Sturdy. Jay and Carol both earned degrees in horticulture from Farmingdale and were married in 1959.

After completing college, Jay worked a series of jobs in the horticultural industry, but in 1972, he and Carol opened their own florist shop in Floral Park — Jay W. Becker Florist. Thanks to the pair’s hard work, the new business thrived. For 23 years, their shop produced both the blanket of white carnations that is placed upon the winning horse at the Belmont Stakes and the flower blanket for the winner of the Marlboro Cup. The couple’s floral work was also featured in national advertising campaigns by Hanes and Colgate and their business was listed in the 1976 Guinness Book of World Records for having made the largest funeral piece honoring a horse. The 8-1/2 by 8-1/2 foot horseshoe decorated the grave of the famous racehorse Ruffian. Jay and Carol were also privileged to attend the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California, where they helped decorate various floats.