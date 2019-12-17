Jay W. Peterson

Jay attended New York University before proudly serving his country in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1961. After serving his country, Jay had a successful career in banking, working for Marine Midland bank on Park Avenue, New York, New York. He then transferred to manage the Wilton branch in 1972. Jay was also the beverage bar manager at McGregor Country Club, where he enjoyed the company of friends, as well as a peace officer at the Saratoga Racecourse. In his spare time Jay enjoyed the company of friends at McGregor Pub, gardening, fishing, and NASCAR.