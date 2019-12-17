Jay W. Peterson
Dec. 3, 1939 — Nov. 9, 2019

WILTON, NY — Jay W. Peterson, age 80, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Wesley Healthcare Center with his loving wife by his side.

He was born on Dec. 3, 1939 in Cranston, New Jersey, the son of the late Alan Peterson and Viola Weiss Peterson.

Jay attended New York University before proudly serving his country in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1961. After serving his country, Jay had a successful career in banking, working for Marine Midland bank on Park Avenue, New York, New York. He then transferred to manage the Wilton branch in 1972. Jay was also the beverage bar manager at McGregor Country Club, where he enjoyed the company of friends, as well as a peace officer at the Saratoga Racecourse. In his spare time Jay enjoyed the company of friends at McGregor Pub, gardening, fishing, and NASCAR.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years, Susan McCabe Dolan Peterson; sons, Brian Peterson (Tammy) of Bolton Landing and Glenn Peterson (Sonia) of San Diego, California; sister, Gail Schaeffer of Sound Beach, Long Island, NY; mother-in-law, Olive McCabe; brother-in-law, Graham McCabe (Pamela) of Norfolk, England; sister-in-law, Kathy Peterson of Saratoga Springs; and many friends who will miss him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Neil Peterson; and his brother-in-law, George Schaeffer.

To honor Jay’s wishes there will be no calling hours or service.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Springs 5 Staff at Wesley Healthcare Center for their love and compassion for Jay.

Interment with military honors will be held in the spring at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.

Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs.

If you wish to express your online condolences or view the Obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com.

