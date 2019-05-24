February 24, 1937 — May 17, 2019
WHITEHALL — Jay W. Edison, MD., 82, of Marlborough, New Hampshire, formerly of Whitehall, passed away unexpectedly at home Friday, May 17, 2019.
Jay and his twin brother, John, were born to the late Delcena (Gustin) and Grant Edison on Feb. 24, 1937, in Middletown. He attended Middletown Seventh-day Adventist Church School through 10th grade and graduated high school at South Lancaster Academy in Massachusetts, class of 1954. Jay received his Bachelor of Science in chemistry from Atlantic Union College in 1958. He earned his Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree from Loma Linda University, in California in 1962, and a Master in Public Health, also from Loma Linda, in 1984.
Jay interned at Washington Adventist Hospital in Tacoma Park, Maryland, and then served as a captain in the Air Force at Andrews Air Force Base. He was honorably discharged in 1965.
On June 1, 1958 he married Yvonne (Vonnie) Cox in Middletown. Jay and Vonnie were happily married for almost 61 years.
Jay was a family practice physician for 30 years, initially in Theresa and later in Whitehall. He also worked as a physician for the New York State Department of Corrections. Jay left private medical practice in 1995. He and Vonnie moved to the country of Kyrgyzstan, where he served as volunteer country director with the Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA) for two years. After they returned to the United States, Jay became International Health Director for ADRA, where he served until retiring in 2002.
After his retirement, Jay and Vonnie traveled around the United States in their motorhome, visiting family and friends and exploring this beautiful country they loved. They also volunteered in various state parks during this time. After seven years of travel, Jay and Vonnie chose the hamlet of Marlborough, New Hampshire to settle down, where they have lived for the last four years.
Jay was a member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Leominster, Massachusetts, where he served as an elder. Bible study and sharing his love of Jesus was the passion of his life. He also loved to help people live healthy, happy lives, and enjoyed researching the latest advances in lifestyle medicine. Jay was a woodworker, crafting a beautiful cedar wood strip canoe and numerous wood turnings. He also was a prolific painter. His home and those of his children are filled with his creations.
Dr. Edison is survived by his wife, Yvonne of Marlborough, New Hampshire; his seven children, Jo Ann (Nils) Cooley of Clinton, Massachusetts, Richard (Ana) Edison of Cashmere, Washington, Lawrence (Bonnie) Edison of Murrysville, Pennsylvania, Nannette (William) Kelly of Danville, Vermont, Jannette (Charles) Kling of Winthrop, Massachusetts, Joan (Jeffrey) Lee of Queensbury and Donna M. Marincic of Wilton; a brother, John (Nancy) Edison of Marietta, Georgia. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Jay is predeceased by his son, Edward B. Edison (1982); and his brother, Richard G. Edison (1952).
In keeping with Jay’s wishes, there are no calling hours. A service to celebrate Jay’s life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 26, in the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 445 Union St., Leominster, Massachusetts. Military honors will be given at the end of the service. Burial will take place in the family lot in Hampton at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Adventist Development and Relief Agency, 12501 Old Columbia Road, Silver Spring, MD 20902. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene, New Hampshire. www.cheshirefamilyfh.com.
