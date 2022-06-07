DUNEDIN, FL — James Jay VanVranken, 64, of Watrous Dr. and formerly of South Glens Falls, NY passed away peacefully on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Manor Care Health Services. Born in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Walter F. VanVranken, Sr. and Doris (Cronkhite) VanVranken. He was a graduate of South Glens Falls High School.

Jay retired from the Coca Cola Co. in 2015 after 31 years of service. He relocated to Florida in 2017. Jay was a committed hard worker, at the time of passing he was employed at Innisbrook Resort in Tarpon Spring, FL. He received continual love and support from Nick, Jessica, Jason, Doug and Maria among others there.

Jay was a people person, friendly and outgoing. He really enjoyed time spent with Lynne’s dogs Brita and Shane. He also loved baking — most especially chocolate pies for dinners at the Methodist Church in South Glens Falls. He also enjoyed celebrating special occasions poolside with Moet Chandon Champagne.

Survivors include his sons: Timothy and Shawn VanVranken. He is the brother of Joy LaBarge, and Michael VanVranken and the late Walter F. VanVranken, Jr. and Peter VanVranken. Also surviving is his sister-in-law Debby VanVranken and special cousin Mary Esther Woodward as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. His nephew Bryan Van Vranken and dear friend Lynne provided constant and continual support and love throughout his illness.

A graveside committal service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Pine View Cemetery, 21 Quaker Rd., Queensbury.

Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204.

To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com.