July 5, 1982—Nov. 2, 2022

NEW YORK/ALABAMA — Jason R. Bradway, Sr., 40, of Gulf Shores, AL and formerly of Queensbury, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

Born July 5, 1982, in Glens Falls, NY, he was the son of Ronald Bradway and Sara LaWare.

On June 6, 2009, he married Amy LeClair at Church of Our Lady of the Annunciation in Queensbury. Amy and Jason resided in Queensbury before moving to Gulf Shores, AL.

Jason was a 2000 graduate of Queensbury High School, where he spent many years playing baseball and football. After graduation he worked as a chef for Rainer’s Gourmet in Glens Falls for several years. Before enlistment of the United States Army, he worked with his father at SCA Tissue.

On February 16, 2010, he enlisted the United States Army and became a combat engineer. He was injured while on active duty serving in Afghanistan and received a Purple Heart. Jason was honorably discharged on March 27, 2013.

Jason’s whole world revolved around his family, he loved them very much, especially his wife and children. At family gatherings, you could find Jason playing around with the kids and making them laugh. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and cooking for everyone.

Jason was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, paternal grandfather, Leonard Bradway, Sr. and his father-in-law, Leo LeClair.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Amy (LeClair) Bradway; his two sons: Jason R. Bradway, Jr. and Riley J. Bradway; his mother, Sara LaWare; his father, Ronald (Tammy) Bradway; paternal grandmother, Jennie Bradway (Ed) Mosher; his sister, Crystal Bradway (Rene Blanchette); stepsister, Angelica Hermance (Anthony Glinbizzi); mother-in-law, Brenda LeClair; brothers-in-law: Timothy (Kindre), Kevin, Gregg, Jeff, Daniel (Dawn) and Paul LeClair; also several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

Visitation will take place Sunday, November 13, 2022 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral service will take place Monday, November 14, 2022 at noon at the funeral home with the Rev. Joseph Busch, officiating.

A graveside ceremony with military honors will follow at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, NY.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to everyone involved in bringing Jason home.

In loving memory of Jason, contributions may be made to VFW Post 2475, 30 Cooper Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.