Oct. 6, 1980 — March 30, 2020
GLENS FALLS — Jason M. DuPuis, 39, was called home unexpectedly Monday March 30, 2020 at a private residence. He was born Oct. 6, 1980 in Glens Falls to Renee A. DuPuis. He was a 2000 graduate of South High.
Jay was best known for his avid love of auto mechanics and auto body repair, although he was a “Jack of all trades.” Jay loved his family (blood or not) and friends deeply and wholeheartedly without resistance. Jay had an uncanny ability to speak to anyone he crossed paths with. He would leave an imprint on your heart with his “light up the room” smile and his heart of gold. If you needed a flashlight, he had plenty to spare (some would joke that he was afraid of the dark.) Jay also loved installing car stereo systems (if you ever needed one installed he was one of the best around). When there were children around, you never had to wonder where they were, as everyone knew they could be found taking “Wet Willies” from Uncle Jay. We ask that you all remember the good and his smiling face. Jay wouldn’t want us to remember anything else. He would want us to continue on and embrace his memory.
Jay was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Roger V. and Eva E. DuPuis.
Those left to cherish his memory include his mother, Renee A. DuPuis-Sims; his stepfather, Edwin R. Sims; his sister, Bethanne (Lee) Galton; three nephews, Preston Skellie, Derek Skellie and Ryan Galton; his niece, Clairrissa Skellie; his lifelong best friend, Todd (Heidi) Derush; and his forever love, Casi (Warner) Habshi; along with several extended family members and friends.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
