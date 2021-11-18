Jason M. and Tatreeanna (Ward) Hopkins

MONCKS CORNER, SC — Jason M. Hopkins, 37, and Tatreeanna (Ward) Hopkins, 26, originally of Warrensburg and Glens Falls, passed away in the arms of each other on Monday, November 8, 2021.

Jason was born on August 15, 1984 at Glens Falls Hospital and was the son of Terry Ross and Gerald Hopkins. He attended Warrensburg Central School. His jobs included cooking, construction, and lastly owning and operating his own contracting business, All Phase Home Improvement.

Tatreeanna was born April 6, 1995 at Glens Falls Hospital and was the daughter of Jami Rivers and the late Eugene Ward. She graduated from Glens Falls in 2013 and loved competitive cheerleading and playing field hockey. Tate was a stay-at-home mom and ran a day care. She loved all of the little ones that came into her life. She loved watching and supporting the Dallas Cowboys. Tate will always be her momma’s little muffin cornball. “I hope you dance.”

Jason and Tate were devoted parents of two beautiful and smart little girls, Adalyn Elizabeth and Brooklyn Grace. Besides spending time with the girls and family they enjoyed their “toys,” the truck, Mustang, and motorcycles. They loved to go fast!

Jason is predeceased by his grandparents, Gary and Kathy Ross and Harry and Marge Hopkins.

Besides his daughters; Jason is survived by his parents Terry and Gerald; sister, Stacy (James) McGarrah; brothers: Gerald Hopkins, Jr. and Brian Hopkins; aunts: Nancy Ross and Kelly Vaisey; uncle Randy (Kim) Ross; nieces: Ashlyn and Josselyn McGarrah; in-laws, Jami and Scott Rivers; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Tatreeanna is predeceased by her dad, Eugene Ward and grandfather, Donald Ward.

Besides her daughters; Tatreeanna is survived by her parents, Scott and Jami Rivers; step-siblings: Brandon (Liz), Karissa (Ryan) and Nathan Rivers; aunt Bobbi (Tom) Harris; cousins: Amy and Nicole Harris; grandparents, Lewis (Lori) Hammond and Jacklyn Hammond; grandmother, Joanne Ward; as well as several uncles, aunts, and cousins.

Friends may call on Jason and Tate’s family from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Friday, November 19, 2021 at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.

A memorial service to celebrate their lives will immediately follow the visitation at 4:00 p.m.

A reception will follow at the Warrensburg Masonic Lodge.

