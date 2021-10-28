Dec. 19, 1987—Oct. 25, 2021

GLENS FALLS — Jason L. Foss, 33, passed away unexpectedly Monday, October 25, 2021.

Born December 19, 1987, in Glens Falls, he is the son of Timothy Foss and Linda Huguley.

He graduated from Lake George Central School Class of 2006.

Jason was a loving, caring person with a contagious smile who loved the outdoors especially fishing, hunting, rodeos, and horses. Most importantly, Jason enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, and cherished the time spent with his friend’s children.

Jason was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Richard Lawrence; paternal grandparents, Eugene Foss and Donna Provencher; his beloved dog, Taya.

Left to cherish his memory include his mother, Linda Huguley (Michael); father, Timothy Foss (Jacqui); sister, Ashley Foss; step-brother, Jaymes Rosenthal (Nina); maternal grandmother, Frances Lawrence; step-grandmother, Susan Morris; best friend, Josh Hubbell; along with several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Friends and family may call from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A funeral service will be conducted following the calling hours at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Guy A. Childs officiating.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Jason’s memory can be made to the Warren County DPW c/o Fish Hatchery, 4028 Main St., Warrensburg, NY 12885.

To view Jason’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.