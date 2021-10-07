Jason John Thatcher

March 24, 1968 - Oct. 4, 2021

QUEENSBURY — Jason John Thatcher, 53, of Queensbury and formerly of North Hudson, passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021 at Mountain Valley Hospice of Gloversville.

Born in Plattsburgh, March 24, 1968, he was the son of the late Grant R. and Blanche (Moore) Thatcher.

Jason was a graduate of Schroon Lake High School and attended Vermont Technical College.

He was a North Hudson/Queensbury resident for most of his life. He was handy at construction, an all-around handy man, and was a talented woodcrafter.

Jason was employed by Fort William Henry of Lake George, and was also a Paranormal Investigator for Champlain & Adirondack Paranormal Investigations.