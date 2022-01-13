Jason H. Smith

March, 3, 1972 – Jan. 11, 2022

NORTH RIVER — Jason H. Smith, 49, of North River, NY, son of James and Karen (Ringler) Smith, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Jan. 11, 2022.

Jason was born on March 6, 1972 in Glens Falls, NY. He graduated from Johnsburg Central School and went on to study at Schenectady Community College and Adirondack Community College.

Jason entered the United States Air Force in 1990 where he proudly served for 11 years. His career was ended when he became ill with GBS. He came back home and worked at a few local business before starting his own plumbing business, S&S Plumbing Plus. Jason married the love of his life, Katrina (Richards) Smith on June 18, 2010 at Garnet Hill Lodge.

Jason had a love for drumming, collecting knives and flashlights that never seemed to work. He was a fun loving, hardworking, dedicated husband, dad, brother, uncle, and son. Cancer took him from all of us too soon. Until we meet again!

Jason is predeceased by his maternal grandparents George and Patricia Ringler; paternal grandparents Pete and Ethel Smith; uncles George Ringler and Ralph Ringler.

Jason is survived by his wife Katrina (Richards) Smith; children: Amasia-Jae and Kayden Smith; parents James and Karen Smith; sister Karrie (Dave) Vanderwarker; mother-in-law Caroline Hays; father-in-law Paul (Tammy) Richards; sisters-in-law: Lindsay (Matt) Olden, Stephanie Richards and her significant other Jeremy Bertsche, Devin Hayes; aunts: Joyce (Peter) Parker, Ann (Jack) Paulter, Pat (Tony) Defillipo, Judy (Larry) Cook, Judy Dunkley, Lois (Gordie) Demarsh and Vicki (Glen) Smith; uncle John (Robyn) Ringler; nephews: Tim (Amanda) Vanderwarker, Kristofer Leonard, Jace and Remi Thissel; nieces: Samantha (Cody) Clickner and Ella (soon-to-arrive) Hayes; many cousins and special friends.

Jason’s family would like to thank Dr. Mason and Dr. Dagistino, nurses on Tower 5, ICU, and his coworker and friend Paul Richards.

Monetary donations can be sent to Community Bank, c/o Jason Smith Memorial Fund, 244 Main St., North Creek, NY 12853, to be used for his children’s future.

Friends may call on Jason’s family from 10 a.m.-noon, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg. A service to celebrate Jason’s life will be following visitation.

Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences, and directions.