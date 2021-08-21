May 14, 1983—Aug. 17, 2021
WHITEHALL — Jason F. Belden, 38, passed away unexpectedly on August 17, 2021. He was born May 14, 1983 to Jeffrey W. Belden and the late Andrea M. (McGrath) Belden.
Loving devoted father to Jayna, Hannah and Olivia Belden. Jason was a 2002 graduate of Whitehall Central School and continued on to his career as a certified welder and millwright. Although Jason had many struggles, we want this time to celebrate his life and remember him for his kind, loving heart, and his infectious smile. He was a friend to many and all that knew him. He will be greatly missed.
Besides his three daughters, he is also survived by his father Jeffrey and his wife Michelle Belden, Maternal grandmother Mary Carao, his sisters; Serena Belden Putorti (Scott), Brenda Belden Burke(Patrick), brother Jeremy Belden, stepbrothers; Mathew Touchette (Tiffany) and Michael Touchette (Rachel), nephews; Shane Bennett (Rita), Ryan Putorti, Jacob Belden, Logan Touchette; great nephew Jaxon Bennett; nieces; Shayla Burke, Brielle Burke, Mya Touchette, Kylie Touchette, Kayden Touchette; great niece Carleigh Penor and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is predeceased by his mother Andrea Belden, paternal grandparents Robert and Olive Belden and maternal grandfather Fredrick Carao.
Friends and family may pay respects from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at the Jillson Funeral Home, Inc., 46 Williams Street, Whitehall NY.
A celebration of life reception will follow calling hours at Big G’s Pub, Main Street, Whitehall, NY, where we hope to hear many stories and fond memories of our beloved son, brother, uncle and friend.
Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.
